Biz News: Shoe designer Gianvito Rossi opens new boutique in South Coast Plaza

Italian luxury shoe designer Gianvito Rossi — son of women’s footwear designer Sergio Rossi — presented his pre-fall 2017-18 collection April 27 during a reception in celebration of the opening of his new boutique at South Coast Plaza.

The handcrafted brand founded in 2006 is located at the Costa Mesa shopping center’s second floor, between Jewel and Carousel courts.

New water store opens in Corona del Mar

Well, a water boutique store, recently opened in Corona del Mar.

The store is co-founded by Adam Scott and Kristen Schmitt. Products include alkaline and mineral water and are available by the gallon or with monthly memberships.

Well is at 3800 E. Coast Hwy.

Laguna Beach company acquires Upland center

Laguna Beach-based Wood Investments Inc. has acquired Upland Village, a 153,000-square-foot shopping center in Upland, and nearby residential properties for $18.5 million. The company plans to revitalize the center with new tenants.

Newport Beach doctor uses AeroForm technology

Dr. Justin West, medical director of Finesse Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, has become the first doctor in Southern California to do a procedure using AeroForm’s tissue expanding technology, according to a news release.

The technology is used by women who have reconstructive surgery following a mastectomy.

Hoag honors nurse with award

Mary Jane Nicolas Morimoto was recently honored with Hoag Hospital’s 2017 Nurse of the Year award.

Morimoto works in the Newport Beach hospital’s coronary care and cardiovascular intensive care units. She has worked there for about 20 years and also teaches at Cal State Long Beach.

“She’s a wonderful role model for her fellow nurses and dedicated to the patient-centered care that Hoag provides on a daily basis,” Rick Martin, senior vice president, clinical operations and chief nursing officer of Hoag, said in a statement.