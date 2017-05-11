Biz News: UFC Gym to open in Surf City

UFC Gym is opening a new facility in Huntington Beach on Saturday.

The 24-hour, 42,000-square-foot facility at 17091 Beach Blvd. is the second-largest UFC Gym in the world.

Portola redesigns Costa Mesa coffeehouse

Portola Coffee Roasters has redesigned its flagship location on Hyland Avenue in Costa Mesa’s OC Mix.

In addition to new granite countertops, tiling, colors and textures, the coffeehouse is using updated technology, according to a news release.

Newport businessman honored

Nate Fikse, a financial advisor and field director at Northwestern Mutual in Newport Beach, recently received a community service award from Northwestern’s foundation.

Fikse serves on the board of Boys Town California, a nonprofit that helps at-risk children. He received a $15,000 grant for the group from Northwestern.

“I’ve seen troubled kids able to step down from drug abuse and other behavioral issues to find success through programs at Boys Town California,” Fikse said in a statement. “I’m constantly inspired by the work of this organization and look forward to seeing the difference this grant will make in countless lives.”

Hiring Fair coming to fairgrounds

The sixth annual Hiring Fair is scheduled for May 19 at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature more than 150 businesses conducting interviews and taking resumés.

For more information, visit hiringfair.org.