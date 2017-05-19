Biz News: Hydration Room opens in clinic in Newport Beach, plans to open another in CdM this summer

The Hydration Room, a wellness clinic specializing in intravenous therapy, has opened a second clinic in Newport Beach, according to a news release.

The facility is at 1617 Westcliff Drive. Another clinic is planned to open in Corona del Mar this July, the company said in a news release.

TBN property sale price unveiled

Trinity Broadcasting Network’s Costa Mesa headquarters sold for $18.5 million, according to the Orange County Register.

The price of the 6.19-acre property, noted for its Christmas displays and for being highly visible from the 405 Freeway at 3150 Bear St., was not initially disclosed when news of the sale broke in March. The campus features a 65,650-square-foot, three-story building constructed in 1979.

Greenlaw Partners, the Irvine-based firm that revamped The Triangle, also in Costa Mesa, was the buyer. Greenlaw plans to turn the property into office space, according to the Register.

TBN acquired the property for $6 million in 1996.

H.B. man receives driver award

Huntington Beach resident Javier Verduzco, a commercial driver with waste disposal company Republic Services, has been named a Driver of the Year by the National Waste and Recycling Assn.

Verduzco, who works in Republic Services’ Huntington Beach division, has been driving for 37 years. He was credited for his safety record.

Verduzco drives an average of 220 miles a week, providing service for more than 600 customers and collecting more than 95 tons of waste, according to a news release.

“We could not be more proud of Javier,” Chris Kentopp, general manager of Republic Services, said in a statement. “Javier‘s commitment to safety and the customer is second to none. He’s a great example of what you can achieve when you work hard day in and day out, constantly seeking to improve upon your skills.”

New stores open at Fashion Island

Two new stores have recently opened at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

Saje Natural Wellness is a Canada-based home and body health store. ViX Paula Hermanny is a swimwear boutique.

Vanguard offers free career course

Vanguard University is offering a free career transition course for the community at its Costa Mesa campus on Tuesdays, beginning June 13 through July 11.

The course is taught by Murray Schrantz.

“The free course will help students identify and refine their career paths, develop effective networking skills, connect with hiring managers, build strong resumes, leverage social media to their best advantage, and learn effective interviewing skills to prepare them for their ideal career,” the university said in a news release.

To register, visit apply.vanguard.edu or contact Christopher Kupitz at (714) 668-6113 or christopher.kupitz@vanguard.edu.

Visit Newport receives awards

Visit Newport Beach Inc., the city’s marketing organization, recently received two industry awards, according to a news release.

The nonprofit received Destination Partner of the Year in a Secondary Market by HelmsBrisco and CVB of the Year – Secondary Market by ConferenceDirect.

“Our Visit Newport Beach sales team is once again in a league of its own with these multiple victories,” Gary Sherwin, Visit Newport Beach Inc. president and CEO, said in a statement. “Representing a boutique destination with this much allure makes our mission as breezy as our iconic harbor.”

Hoag doctors teach special course

Two Hoag Hospital doctors were selected to teach a breast surgery course during a national meeting in Las Vegas in April.

Drs. Melvin J. Silverstein and Nirav Savalia discussed and taught split reduction, a technique developed at Hoag, at the American Society of Breast Surgeons conference.

Boeing helps with new Discovery Cube exhibit

The Huntington Beach branch of Boeing has teamed with Discovery Cube OC for a new flight education exhibit.

“Above and Beyond,” done in commemoration with Boeing’s 100th anniversary, will allow visitors to design their own supersonic jet, pilot a drone and take an elevator ride “to the edge of space,” among other features, according to a news release. The experiences use flight simulation, augmented reality, touch-tables and other techniques.

“Above and Beyond” runs May 27 through Sept. 10. Discovery Cube is at 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana.