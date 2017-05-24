Biz News: Lamborghini Newport Beach sells a Centenario, one of 40 made worldwide

Lamborghini Newport Beach, Orange County’s only factory-authorized Lamborghini dealer, recently received and sold a Centenario, one of the rarest cars in production.

The U.S.-spec Centenario is one of only 40 produced worldwide by the Italian luxury automaker.

According to Motor Authority, all 40 — 20 coupes and 20 roadsters — have been sold. The Centenarios sell for about $2 million and boast a 6.5-liter V-12 engine that can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds.

Lamborghini Newport Beach’s model sold for about $2.2 million and was ordered more than 18 months ago, said Pietro Frigerio, general manager.

The Centenario was named to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Ferruccio Lamborghini, founder of the Lamborghini brand.

Newport Beach Wine Festival comes to Balboa Bay Resort

The Balboa Bay Resort will host the 14th annual Newport Beach Wine Festival from Friday to Sunday.

The event will begin with a winemaker dinner and reception from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday costing $175 per person. Saturday will include a winemaker luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $76 per person, and Sunday will offer a champagne and seafood buffet brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $75 per person.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit NBwinefestival.com or call (877) 346-4382.

Roger’s Gardens to host rose show

Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar will present its annual Amateur Rose Show on Saturday.

Participants can enter roses from their home gardens for judging between 11 a.m. and noon. About $1,000 in prizes will be available.

For more information and contest rules, call Roger’s Gardens at (949) 640-5800.

L.A. Times presents Food Bowl at SoCo

The Los Angeles Times Food Bowl is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at South Coast Collection in Costa Mesa.

The event will feature chef talks and food tasting, as well as live music. Admission is free but RSVPs are requested through Eventbrite.com.

Local Bank of America employees help with shoe drive

Bank of America employees in Costa Mesa were part of a recent shoe donation drive.

They collected 743 pairs to give to Soles4Souls, a nonprofit that aims to create jobs and provide relief around the world, according to a news release.

Paul Mitchell the School to offer cancer support day

Paul Mitchell the School in Costa Mesa will have a day for cancer patients and survivors June 6, offering free services such as haircuts, conditioning, men’s shaves and scalp treatments.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, contact Rhiannon Beach at rhiannonb@costamesa.paulmitchell.edu or (714) 546-8786, Ext. 0.

Costa Mesa company changes name after legal challenge

A Costa Mesa-based creative-workspace provider has changed its name as a result of a legal dispute with a company with a similar name.

Wayfare, which has a 6,300-square-foot warehouse on Baker Street and another facility in Fullerton, is now called FLDWRK, a name taken from the word “fieldwork,” according to a news release.

Company officials said Wayfare, founded in 2015, ran into a legal challenge about its name from Wayfair, a Boston-based home furnishings e-commerce company.