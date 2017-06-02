Biz News: Lido Bottle Works opens in Newport’s Lido Marina Village

Lido Bottle Works, a restaurant focusing on local, sustainable California cuisine, opened recently in Newport Beach.

The restaurant is in Lido Marina Village, 3408 Via Oporto, Suite 103. It also sells beer and wine. A grand opening is scheduled for June 9.

According to a news release, ingredients will come from a Costa Mesa garden, a Santa Monica farmers market and Newport’s Dory Fishing Fleet.

“Most places on the water are either divey or super high-end; there’s not much middle ground,” partner Kyle Paine said in a statement. “We want to be that approachable public house with elevated and locally sourced food.”

Westside Costa Mesa building sold

Lee & Associates, North America’s largest real estate firm, recently completed the sale of a property in Westside Costa Mesa.

A 10,000-square-foot industrial building at 1721 Whittier Ave. was sold for $3.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer intends to use the property for an e-commerce business.

Clothing stores coming to Newport

Vici, a women’s clothing store, is coming to Newport Center, according to an Irvine Co. news release.

The store is scheduled to open in July at 15 Corporate Plaza, Suite 110.

Suitsupply, a Dutch men’s suit retailer with locations around the world, plans to open a Fashion Island store in February, according to the Irvine Co.