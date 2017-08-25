Biz News: Fleming’s steakhouse in Newport Beach under renovation

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine in Newport Beach is under renovation.

The project, which began this summer, will include a revamping of the main dining room, exhibition kitchen, private dining rooms and an expansion of the patio. It will also feature a new bar.

Fleming’s is open for the business during the renovation, which is scheduled to be completed this fall.

Ruby’s Diner to host school supplies drive

The Newport Beach-based Ruby’s Diner chain is having a back-to-school drive in September.

Each Ruby’s is looking to fill backpacks with donated school supplies that will benefit low-income school districts. Requested supplies include backpacks, planners, notebooks, graphing paper, calculators, highlighters, glue sticks, erasers, index note cards, pen, pencils, colored pencils, rulers, protractors, mini staplers, pocket folders, crayons, markers, pencil pouches and facial tissues.

Participating restaurants include those in Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach.

Pacific Life Foundation donates to nonprofits

The Newport Beach-based Pacific Life Foundation recently granted $2 million to four marine mammal and ocean-focused nonprofits, according to a news release.

Funds went to Ocean Conservancy, Oceana, the Nature Conservancy and World Wildlife Fund. Each will receive a commitment of $500,000 distributed over a five-year period, with the first payment this year, according to a news release.

“For over two decades, the Pacific Life Foundation has advocated for the conservation and research of marine mammals and to improve the health of our oceans,” Tennyson Oyler, president of the Pacific Life Foundation, said in a statement. “The humpback whale is at the heart of the Pacific Life brand and we feel it’s critical to support these agencies in their work to protect ocean health and marine mammal life.”

Malarky’s to have 40th anniversary parties

Malarky’s Irish Pub in Newport Beach is having two parties to celebrate its 40th anniversary on Sept. 20.

One will be private and have regulars and other invited guests. A public celebration will follow.

The celebration will be themed to the 1970s, with nods to “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Star Wars” and “Grease.”

Costa Mesa chamber releases app

The Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce has released a free app called “What’s UP Costa Mesa.”

The app, first announced earlier this year, is available on Apple and Android devices. It offers a citywide list of information and events for residents, employees and visitors to Costa Mesa. It will also offer local discounts.

Laguna’s Skyloft expands to Ohio

Skyloft, a Laguna Beach restaurant specializing in smokehouse meats and seafood, is expanding with a new location in Columbus, Ohio.

It will be in the city’s Brewery District.

The Laguna Skyloft will be getting in on the Ohio spirit, according to a press release, by catering to Buckeye fans by airing sporting events and offering food specials.