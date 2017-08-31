Biz News: Costa Mesa mayor to give state of the city address

Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley will be the guest speaker for a State of the City speech Sept. 28.

The event, hosted by the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce, will run from 7 to 8:45 a.m. at the Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa hotel, 3350 Avenue of the Arts.

Foley will discuss public safety, projects at Lions Park, sober-living homes, homelessness, business partners and Costa Mesa’s brand as the “City of the Arts.”

Tickets start at $25. To RSVP, visit costamesachamber.com/events or call (714) 885-9092.

Rance’s hosts donation drive for Harvey victims

Rance’s Chicago Pizza in Costa Mesa is accepting donations for victims of Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas.

On Monday, those who bring in a bag of nonperishable food, clothes or blankets will receive a $10 gift card. Those who donate $100 or more to the American Red Cross will receive a free large pizza.

Rance’s is at 1420 Baker St. Suite B, near Target.

New education center opens in CdM

C2 Education, a tutoring and test prep center, has opened a new facility in Corona del Mar.

The center is at 2121 E. Coast Hwy. It’s the chain’s 10th location in Orange County and its first in Newport Beach.

New preschool to have open house

The newly opened CHALK Preschool in Newport Beach is having an open house Sept. 13.

The school at 2500 W. Coast Hwy. will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call (949) 642-7300 or email newportbeach@chalkprescool.com.

BLK Coffee expands to Laguna

Irvine-based BLK Coffee is opening a new location in Laguna Beach.

The coffeehouse, known for its Vietnamese craft coffee, plans to open in October at 656 N. Coast Hwy., near the Pavilions.

BLK Coffee first opened in 2015. It also sells sandwiches and pastries.