Biz News: Newport's Hoag Hospital announces new endowed chairs

The Hoag Hospital Foundation has announced two new philanthropic gifts that will establish endowed chairs for the Newport Beach facility.

Margaret Larkin, who died last year and served on the foundation’s board, established an endowed chair in developmental therapeutics at the Hoag Family Cancer Institute, according to a news release.

Martha and Jim Newkirk gave $3 million to establish the Newkirk Family Endowed Chair in Aortic Care. Dr. Anthony D. Caffarelli has been appointed the first physician to hold the chair.

Costa Mesa cocktail lounge to host live music

Holiday, a cocktail lounge in Costa Mesa, is having live music nightly Thursdays through Saturdays, according to a news release.

The venue at 719 W. 19th St. was recently renovated. The upcoming music acts include country, indie contemporary and tribute bands. For a complete show schedule, visit HolidayCM.com.

CdM education center to have grand opening

C2 Education, a tutoring and test prep company, is having a grand opening for its new Corona del Mar facility starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

At 4 p.m., there will be a free seminar about getting into college. To register, call 949-478-1256.

The center is at 2121 E. Coast Hwy. It’s the chain’s first location in Newport Beach.

Studio expands with Laguna location

Jenny Taylor Boudoir Photography has expanded with a new studio in Laguna Beach.

The privately owned studio, which also has a location in Naperville, Ill., is at 31706 S. Coast Hwy. Suite 301.

For more information, visit jennytaylorboudoirs.com.

Wealth management firm names new executive

BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Carla L. Furuno as regional president in the firm’s Newport Beach office, according to a news release.

Furuno has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Surfline acquires second surf-tracking brand

Surfline, the Huntington Beach company that tracks surf conditions worldwide, has acquired the Magicseaweed brand.

Magicseaweed, founded in 2002, also tracks surfing conditions. It will remain a distinct product from Surfline, the company stated.

Magicseaweed’s team will also remain based in the United Kingdom.

“For over 15 years Magicseaweed has been committed to providing the very best global surf forecast we can,” Magicseaweed founder Ben Freeston said in a statement. “Joining with the team at Surfline is the perfect next step in this journey. It allows Magicseaweed to stay true to its mission while assisting in growing a combined business that can positively touch the lives of surfers everywhere.”