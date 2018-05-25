Biz News: Terrace by Mix Mix to bring French, Italian and Filipino flavors to South Coast Plaza

Terrace by Mix Mix, a new restaurant with globally inspired cuisine by chef Ross Pangilinan, will open this fall at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.
The cuisine is influenced by French, Italian and modern Filipino flavors and will offer a wine and craft beer list. The restaurant will be on Level 3 of the mall's Crate and Barrel/Macy's Home Store wing.
Pangilinan opened his first restaurant, Mix Mix Kitchen Bar, in downtown Santa Ana in 2016.
Costa Mesa’s IKEA hosts 15th-anniversary celebration
Costa Mesa's IKEA furniture store 1475 South Coast Drive will celebrate its 15th anniversary with food, entertainment and kitchen planning and lighting workshops from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2lGx3Zf
Audi Fletcher Jones opens in Costa Mesa
Audi Fletcher Jones opened a new auto dealership at the former Autoplex site at 375 Bristol St. in Costa Mesa.
The dealership occupies most of the site, which also includes tenants such as Sandwich World.