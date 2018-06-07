Biz News: Terra Laguna Beach to open in time for festival season

Terra Laguna Beach, a new on-property restaurant for the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, will introduce its new executive chef, Jenny Messing, and its premiere menu in time for festival season with an official opening July 6.
The restaurant will feature California cuisine, a new bar menu of cocktails and “mocktails,” and seasonal brunch items.
In the fall, Terra will serve as an event venue, offering space for private parties and events with customized catering menus. In November, the restaurant will close for renovations and re-open in May 2019.
Taco Bell to serve frosé drink in Newport Beach cantina
Taco Bell Cantina, 2121 W. Balboa Blvd., Newport Beach, will test-market an alcoholic drink called Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze. The location is one of two Taco Bell Cantinas — the other is in Chicago — serving the so-called frosé this summer.
The cost is $7.99 for a 16-ounce beverage with a 2-ounce pour of Charles & Charles rosé. Without the wine, the drink is called a Beach Berry Freeze.
Hoag receives awards for heart failure and stroke care
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian received the American Heart Assn./American Stroke Assn.’s Get With the Guidelines Heart Failure and Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Awards.
The awards highlight the hospital’s commitment to providing patients with heart failure or suffering a stroke the most appropriate treatment.
Newport Jeweler to host grand opening
Newport Jeweler, 2043 Westcliff Drive, Ste. 101, Newport Beach, will host a grand opening from 4 to 5 p.m. June 27. For more information, call (949) 535-0222 or visit newportjeweler.com.