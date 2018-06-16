Biz News: Lee & Associates Newport Beach sells $12.9-million in industrial properties

Jim Snyder and Patrick Lacey of Lee & Associates Newport Beach recently sold two industrial properties totaling $12.9 million.
The first property sold for $7,150,000 and is at 18218-18228 Euclid St., Fountain Valley. The 31,122 square-foot industrial showroom is leased to two tenants.
The second property sold for $5,793,840 and is at 1840-1856 Carnegie Ave., Santa Ana. The 25,060 square-foot multi-tenant industrial building is 100% leased.
2018 Energy Forum
Orange County Business Council will host a 2018 Energy Forum to discuss the future of energy at a lecture from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cove at UCI Applied Innovation, 5141 California Ave., No. 200.
Member admission is $58 and nonmember admission is $110.
For more information, call (949) 794-7241 or contact Sabra Ritter at sritter@ocbc.org.