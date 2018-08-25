Biz News: 4 local restaurants make list of 100 most scenic

Four area restaurants made it onto OpenTable’s list of the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in the United States for 2018.
They are:
- Beachcomber Cafe, 15 Crystal Cove, Newport Coast
- Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, 2301 San Joaquin Hills Road, Corona del Mar
- Mastro’s Ocean Club, 8112 E. Coast Hwy., Newport Beach
- Splashes at Surf & Sand Resort, 1555 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach
The 100 restaurants on the list “offer breathtaking views of nature, cityscapes and travel-worthy landmarks,” according to OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service.
The honorees were chosen from more than 12 million reviews of 28,000 restaurants across the country.
See the full list at opentable.com/lists/most-scenic-restaurants-2018.
AXT bringing axe throwing to Costa Mesa
An axe-throwing recreational facility in opening next month in Costa Mesa’s Westside.
AXT describes itself as a recreational sport if “you were to take Paul Bunyan out of the woods and stick him in Southern California.”
A party for the facility at 2020 Placentia Ave. is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 15 and will include drinks and food. An event page has been set up at eventbrite.com.
Grand opening for Newport dentistry office set Thursday
Luminous Smiles, a new dentistry business, is coming to Newport Beach.
A grand-opening event is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and will include drinks, food and music.
The office is at 180 Newport Center Drive. For more information, call (949) 719-3400.