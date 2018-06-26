Fountain Valley man nicknamed the 'bladed bandit' pleads guilty to bank robberies

A Fountain Valley man nicknamed the “bladed bandit” is facing up to 100 years in federal prison after pleading guilty Monday to four counts of armed bank robbery and attempted bank robbery.
Chad Dupape, 29, pleaded guilty in federal court to allegations that he robbed or tried to rob several banks in January.
Vincent Edward Wilson, 53, of Long Beach, who authorities said drove Dupape to two of the banks and acted as a lookout at one, also pleaded guilty to robbery charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
U.S. District Judge David Carter is expected to sentence Dupape on Aug. 20 and Wilson on Nov. 10.
Prosecutors said the robbery spree began Jan. 2 when a man later identified as Dupape entered a Chase Bank in Seal Beach and waited in line before pulling out a folding knife and demanding money from a teller.
Jason Perez, an investigator with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, wrote in an affidavit filed in federal court that the robber opened a backpack he was carrying and spoke to the teller in a soft tone.
“This is what’s gonna happen; I need you to focus,” he told the teller, according to court documents. “Give me large bills, no dye packs. You’re not gonna panic.”
The robber was given the nickname the “bladed bandit” because he brandished a knife at the Seal Beach bank, authorities said.
On Jan. 16, prosecutors said, the man tried to rob a Farmers & Merchants Bank in Long Beach and a Wells Fargo branch in Fountain Valley, prosecutors said.
Two days later, he robbed a U.S. Bank in Fountain Valley, gesturing to a handgun in his waistband, Perez wrote.
Prosecutors said Wilson told investigators that he drove Dupape to the Chase and U.S. Bank branches and acted as a lookout at the Chase Bank.
Dupape was arrested Jan. 21 and Wilson on Feb. 8.
According to the affidavit, Wilson told an FBI agent after his arrest that he and Dupape split up the proceeds from the robberies. It isn’t clear how much money they took.