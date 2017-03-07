Paddleboards to powerboats up for auction Friday in Newport Beach

Friday's Newport Beach boat auction promises about 60 watercraft, from paddleboards to a 28-foot Chris Craft powerboat.

The city usually holds three boat auctions a year, typically featuring 30 to 40 mostly small vessels at a time. The boats at the auctions are lost, abandoned or impounded and are sold as-is, cash only.

This week's auction was originally scheduled for January but was postponed due to inclement weather. Bargain hunters could be rewarded for their patience, however, as the inventory has grown significantly since then — probably thanks to rough seas during the storms that caused some vessels to go adrift, said Shannon Levin, Newport Beach's harbor supervisor and this week's auctioneer.

Proceeds from the auctions benefit the city's tidelands fund. Unsold boats will be destroyed.

Friday's event will have plenty of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, which Levin said are usually good sellers. Buyers also can look over several inflatables and powerboats.

Viewing will start at 8 a.m. at the Orange County Sheriff's Department Harbor Patrol headquarters, 1901 Bayside Drive, Corona del Mar. Bidding begins at 9 a.m.

Auction highlights

Here are some of the watercraft available at Friday's Newport Beach boat auction:

• Pedal boat, 7 feet

• Outrigger canoe, 24 feet

• Chris Craft powerboat, 28 feet

• Skipjack powerboat, 20 feet

• 18 kayaks, 6 to 16 feet

• Nine stand-up paddleboards, 10 to 12 feet

See the full list at newportbeachca.gov/home/showdocument?id=53219.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @DailyPilot_HD