Newport Boat Show begins as sailing takes a more feminine face

Tamara Krimstock of Newport Beach sailed a little before meeting her husband, to whom she's been married for nearly 30 years. But her passion for it took off through their relationship and ownership of a couple of Beneteau sailboats. Now she's part of the sales team at South Coast Yachts, which will be showing at the Newport Boat Show. South Coast Yachts is a Beneteau dealer and yacht broker in the Lido Yacht Anchorage.