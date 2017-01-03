H.B. man suspected in deaths of 2 women whose bodies were found in Newport Beach after Westminster house fire

A Huntington Beach man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in Newport Beach after a house fire in Westminster that was determined to be arson, police said Monday.

Westminster police were called at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday to assist the Orange County Fire Authority with a blaze in the 5000 block of Northwestern Way.

Arson investigators and detectives also responded to the scene because the fire appeared to be suspicious, police said.

Southern Counties News via KTLA Firefighters work at the scene of a fire early Sunday morning at a Westminster home belonging to a woman who was later found dead in Newport Beach. Firefighters work at the scene of a fire early Sunday morning at a Westminster home belonging to a woman who was later found dead in Newport Beach. (Southern Counties News via KTLA) (Southern Counties News via KTLA)

Once the fire was out, the homeowner, Yolanda Holtrey, 59, and her 49-year-old friend could not be found. The friend has not been identified, but she lived in Huntington Beach.

The women’s bodies were eventually found in Newport Beach on Monday morning with signs of trauma, police said.

They apparently were killed at the home and then moved to a field near Ford Road and Bonita Canyon Drive in Newport, police said.

Authorities have not said exactly how the women died.

Christopher Ken Ireland, 37, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with both deaths.

Evidence at the scene of the fire led investigators to Ireland's home, where he was arrested Monday, police said.

Police believe that the suspect and both women were acquaintances.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Westminster police at (714) 898-3315.

Von Quednow and Abovian write for KTLA.