Man sentenced to 128 years to life for sexually assaulting relative starting when she was 9 months old

A 32-year-old man who was convicted this year of sexually assaulting a relative in Costa Mesa, beginning when she was an infant, was sentenced Friday to 128 years to life in state prison.

Ryan Michael Booth of Long Beach also was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

An Orange County Superior Court jury convicted Booth on March 8 of eight felony counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years or younger and five felony counts of using an underage person for obscene matter.

He also was convicted of a misdemeanor count of sexual exploitation of a child and a sentencing enhancement for possessing more than 600 images of child pornography, according to court records.

Prosecutors said Booth molested the girl beginning in 2013, when she was 9 months old, and that the abuse continued until she was 2 years old. Testimony in court documents indicates Booth took photos and shot videos of himself sexually assaulting the girl in her crib.

Detectives testified during a preliminary hearing in 2015 that Booth had 220,000 images of child pornography and 2,000 child porn videos on a hard drive that authorities found under his bed. He also had 150 photos and four videos of the young relative, detectives testified.

