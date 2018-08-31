Newport resident asks for his open-meetings lawsuit against the city to be dismissed

Groux claimed that Mayor Marshall “Duffy” Duffield, Mayor Pro Tem Will O’Neill and Councilmen Scott Peotter and Kevin Muldoon violated the Brown Act, the state open-meetings law, by meeting surreptitiously to plot Dave Kiff’s “firing.” He also sought a court-appointed special prosecutor to investigate the matter, arguing that City Attorney Aaron Harp was either complicit or derelict in allowing the alleged meetings to occur.