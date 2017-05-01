Cause of Newport Coast brush fire investigated

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a 1-acre brush fire that broke out early Saturday in Newport Coast amid strong winds.

Newport Beach fire crews responded about 2 a.m. to reports of a fire in the hills near Vista Ridge, authorities said.

An Orange County Fire Authority helicopter made several water drops to isolate the fire, and crews were able to knock it down quickly despite winds reaching about 30 mph, firefighters said.

No structures were damaged in the blaze.

