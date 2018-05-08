Man is arrested and another flees after Fountain Valley resident interrupts burglary

A 19-year-old man was arrested and another man fled Monday after a burglary a Fountain Valley resident said he interrupted at his home, police said.
Fountain Valley police responded to a report of the burglary in the 16000 block of Caribou Street at about 2:30 p.m. A loaded handgun was reported stolen, police said.
The resident told officers that he saw a man run from the residence and jump over a wall into a neighbor's backyard, police said.
An officer saw a gray BMW parked on the street just north of the house. As the officer approached the car, a different man jumped out and ran north on Caribou into a side yard, police said.
Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach police officers and Orange County sheriff's deputies searched the area with help from three police dogs. Helicopters from the Anaheim Police Department and the Sheriff's Department circled above the neighborhood.
Authorities said a police dog cornered one of the men in the backyard of a nearby home. The second suspect was not found, police said.
Leon Shillingford of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for a dog bite, police said.
Shillingford was booked into Orange County Jail in Santa Ana with bail set at $50,000, according to jail records.
Police are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call (714) 593-4485.
