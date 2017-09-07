‘Canstruction’ food drive provides a feast for the eyes

Thirteen teams are going lid to lid this month for the 10th edition of “Canstruction Orange County,” a food drive in which participants fashion creative sculptures entirely out of canned goods.

Residents are invited to feast their eyes on the creations on display at John Wayne Airport, South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa and the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center and vote for their favorites online.

Ballots for the People’s Choice award can be cast by making a monetary donation at canstructionoc.org/vote. Voting ends at 5 p.m. Sept. 27.

The money will benefit the Orange County Food Bank, as will the cans of food used in the competition — more than 56,000 in all.