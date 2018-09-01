DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Food helps fashion creations in Canstruction Orange County

By Daily Pilot staff
Aug 31, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Food helps fashion creations in Canstruction Orange County
A sculpture by Fluor is displayed at John Wayne Airport on Friday as part of the annual Canstruction Orange County design-build competition. The structure contains 5,025 cans. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Visitors can feast their eyes on sculptures made of canned goods in Costa Mesa, Anaheim and John Wayne Airport during the 11th annual Canstruction Orange County, a combination food drive and design competition.

This year, 11 teams drawn from Southern California architecture, construction and engineering firms are fashioning entries for display at JWA, South Coast Plaza and the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center, or ARTIC.

Advertisement
This structure built by TCA Architects is on display at John Wayne Airport during Canstruction Orange County, an annual month-long food drive and design competition. The sculpture has 2,000 cans.
This structure built by TCA Architects is on display at John Wayne Airport during Canstruction Orange County, an annual month-long food drive and design competition. The sculpture has 2,000 cans. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Work on the structures is scheduled to wrap up by Saturday morning.

The sculptures will be displayed through Sept. 30. After that, the canned food used to build them will be donated to the Orange County Food Bank.

Advertisement

Organizers say the event is intended to raise awareness about hunger in Orange County and encourage donations to the food bank.

For more information, visit canstructionoc.org.

A can man fishes off a pier in the sculpture built by Fluor for the annual Canstruction Orange County. It's on display at John Wayne Airport.
A can man fishes off a pier in the sculpture built by Fluor for the annual Canstruction Orange County. It's on display at John Wayne Airport. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
Advertisement
Advertisement