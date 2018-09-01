Food helps fashion creations in Canstruction Orange County

Visitors can feast their eyes on sculptures made of canned goods in Costa Mesa, Anaheim and John Wayne Airport during the 11th annual Canstruction Orange County, a combination food drive and design competition.
This year, 11 teams drawn from Southern California architecture, construction and engineering firms are fashioning entries for display at JWA, South Coast Plaza and the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center, or ARTIC.
Work on the structures is scheduled to wrap up by Saturday morning.
The sculptures will be displayed through Sept. 30. After that, the canned food used to build them will be donated to the Orange County Food Bank.
Organizers say the event is intended to raise awareness about hunger in Orange County and encourage donations to the food bank.
For more information, visit canstructionoc.org.