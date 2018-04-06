3 men in custody after chase ends in crash in Costa Mesa

A police pursuit ended in Costa Mesa with three people in custody after a car crashed into a tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of jet fuel late Thursday.
The chase began in the 1500 block of Ross Street in Santa Ana when officers tried to pull over a driver suspected of a traffic violation, police said.
The car fled and got on the southbound 55 Freeway and then the southbound 73 Freeway.
The car, which reached speeds up to 70 mph on surface streets, wound through Newport Beach and Costa Mesa before crashing into the cab of a tanker truck at the intersection of Paularino Avenue and Bristol Street, according to footage from the scene.
The truck was making a left turn at the intersection when the crash occurred at about 11:40 p.m. The truck driver was not injured, authorities said.
After the crash, one of the car's three occupants ran from the vehicle and approached two other cars stopped at a red light. He appeared to pull on their driver's-side door handles, but the doors did not open, according to video footage.
Three men were taken into custody, according to KABC-TV/7. Their names have not been released.
