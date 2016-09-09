13-year-old donates 500 Care Bears for charity drive

In recognition of national Care Bears Share Your Care Day, a 13-year-old philanthropist donated 500 Care Bears plush toys to Orange County first-responders on Friday at South Coast Plaza.

San Diego resident Jessica Carscadden, founder of the nonprofit We Care Bears Project, presented the toys, which were provided by American Greetings Entertainment.

The event coincided with the 15th annual Festival of Children, a series of charity outreach events taking place throughout September.

Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot Costa Mesa Fire Department engineer Steve Savage holds one of approximately 200 Care Bears on a Costa Mesa fire truck on Friday. Costa Mesa Fire Department engineer Steve Savage holds one of approximately 200 Care Bears on a Costa Mesa fire truck on Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot) (Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot)

On Saturday and Sunday, South Coast Plaza is also hosting a Care Bear donation drive near Carousel Court. Share Bear will also be present to meet children on both days from noon to 2 p.m.

Donors can bring in a Care Bear or buy one to donate at a 15% discount at South Coast Plaza's Puzzle Zoo store .

Earlier this month, Carscadden received a FRED Award — which stands for "For Really Extraordinary 'Do'ers'" — from the Festival of Children Foundation.

Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot Tim Whitacre, of Supervisor Michelle Steel's office, Sandy Segerstrom, Costa Mesa Fire Chief Dan Stefano and firefighters pose with Jessica Carscadden,13, the founder of We Care Bears on Friday. Tim Whitacre, of Supervisor Michelle Steel's office, Sandy Segerstrom, Costa Mesa Fire Chief Dan Stefano and firefighters pose with Jessica Carscadden,13, the founder of We Care Bears on Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot) (Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot)

bradley.zint@latimes.com

Twitter: @BradleyZint