Fountain Valley council keeps its ties to ties — no casual dress this summer

Ties won’t get the summer off after the Fountain Valley City Council on Tuesday rejected a bid by Councilman Larry Crandall to adopt a casual dress policy for members at summer meetings.
The policy would have unknotted neckties and allowed council and city staff members to adopt the relaxed style already allowed throughout City Hall on “casual Fridays.” It would have included collared shirts over slacks, according to a staff report, but no T-shirts or flip-flops.
Crandall’s motion got some chuckles, but no takers.
“The intention was to not have to wear a tie for three times during the summer,” Crandall said good-naturedly. “I’m surprised it had to have all this. It’s like pulling eye teeth. Are there any dentists in the house?”
The men on the council typically wear coordinated suits or blazers with trousers and ties. Women wear pantsuits or blouses.
Councilman John Collins said he didn’t mind a looser dress code but didn’t want to look sloppy for the community awards and recognitions that usually start each meeting.
“That bothers me a little bit,” he said.
Crandall’s motion died for lack of a second. The ties have it.