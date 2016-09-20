Corona del Mar High cancels homecoming dance

Corona del Mar High School has canceled its homecoming dance and pep rally in response to reports of student intoxication at Friday night's Battle of the Bay football game.

Principal Kathy Scott, in a Monday video message that aired on campus, called the students' alleged use of alcohol or controlled substances "extremely inappropriate" and "totally inexcusable."

In a memo sent to parents Monday, Scott said school officials expect students to represent their campus with integrity at events.

"However, we are struggling with a disconnect within our parent community where a pervasive culture exists that allows or tolerates their children to bend or break the law and violate district policies," she wrote.

The cancellation of the Oct. 7 dance and pep rally marks the latest in a series of campus controversies, which in recent years has included a cheating scandal and an NFL-style "prom draft."

A Newport-Mesa Unified School District representative declined Tuesday to disclose whether any of the intoxicated students face further disciplinary action following the game at Orange Coast College's Lebard Stadium.

She also declined to provide additional information as to what reportedly occurred or how many students were involved.

As a result of the students' actions, OCC will no longer allow CdM to use its facilities for sporting events, Scott said.

Though the dance is off, school officials declined to cancel the Oct. 6 homecoming football game at Jim Scott Stadium against Irvine's Woodbridge High School.

In a broadcast that aired on the CdM campus Monday, Scott apologized "to all of the amazing students who chose to act appropriately on Friday night, but unfortunately your poorly behaved peers stole any true victory we all could experience. The behavior of many of our student fans was despicable and deplorable.

"Clearly, the administration, the teachers and the coaches have a much higher expectation for our school and our students than some of you students have for yourselves."

She reminded students of the district's zero-tolerance policy against attending any school event under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances. She said the situation demonstrates the need for police and security to perform searches and breathalyzer tests students.

"As your principal, if school events now require this much monitoring, it beckons me to question, should we even have these kinds of events?" Scott said.

It is unclear whether any homecoming, a major student social event, has ever been canceled in CdM's 54-year history.

Friday's incident occurred on what is traditionally considered a night of celebration for the campus community. CdM faced rival Newport Harbor High School. The Sea Kings defeated the Sailors, 41-13.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN