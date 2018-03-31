Once-spindly tree flourishes at gravesite under a widow’s care

Latife, 79, is from Ankara, Turkey, and traveled widely as a flight attendant instructor for Turkish Airlines. She moved to the United States in 1979. She took up new careers in the U.S. — as an aesthetician and makeup artist, then an interior designer, then an aesthetician instructor, and then as a boutique and salon owner. She also is an accomplished artist who earned a master's degree from Laguna College of Art + Design in 2011.