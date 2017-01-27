Newport emergency response team honors its best

Leaders of Newport Beach's volunteer emergency response program recognized some of the organization's top performers during a banquet this week.

More than 150 volunteers, many adorned in their green and yellow safety vests, packed the Oasis Senior Center in Corona del Mar on Wednesday for the ninth annual dinner and awards ceremony for the Community Emergency Response Team.

The Fire Department periodically trains CERT groups in disaster preparedness, team organization, basic medical aid, fire suppression, terrorism awareness and light search and rescue.

. Susan Hoffman The Newport Beach Spirit of CERT Award was presented to Rick Riley, second from left, joined here by, from left, acting Fire Chief Chip Duncan, Assistant Chief Jeff Boyles and City Councilman Jeff Herdman. The Newport Beach Spirit of CERT Award was presented to Rick Riley, second from left, joined here by, from left, acting Fire Chief Chip Duncan, Assistant Chief Jeff Boyles and City Councilman Jeff Herdman. (Susan Hoffman)

Rick Riley, a retired battalion chief with the Fullerton Fire Department, received the Spirit of CERT Award.

Raymi Wun, a life safety specialist with the Newport Beach Fire Department, was recognized as CERT Instructor of the Year.

. Susan Hoffman Newport Beach Fire Department life safety specialist Raymi Wun, second from left, receives the CERT Instructor of the Year award Wednesday night. With him, from left, are acting Fire Chief Chip Duncan, Assistant Chief Jeff Boyles and City Councilman Jeff Herdman. Newport Beach Fire Department life safety specialist Raymi Wun, second from left, receives the CERT Instructor of the Year award Wednesday night. With him, from left, are acting Fire Chief Chip Duncan, Assistant Chief Jeff Boyles and City Councilman Jeff Herdman. (Susan Hoffman)

Tom Callister of the Irvine Terrace neighborhood received the Volunteer of the Year award.

Peninsula Point received the 2016 Neighborhood of the Year award.

. Susan Hoffman The Newport Beach CERT Neighborhood of the Year award for 2016 was presented to the Peninsula Point team. The Newport Beach CERT Neighborhood of the Year award for 2016 was presented to the Peninsula Point team. (Susan Hoffman)

Also recognized was Matt Brisbois, who heads the CERT program for the Fire Department. Acting Fire Chief Chip Duncan credited Brisbois for his energy, especially after he and his wife had twins last year. Brisbois took paternity leave to spend time with his family but returned with enough energy to become the "comeback player of 2016," Duncan joked.

All CERT members were noted for their volunteer time in 2016, officially logged at 10,153 hours.

"You guys are the ultimate force multiplier," Duncan said, referring to how CERT helps Newport's public safety personnel.

Brisbois said Newport's program has grown by leaps and bounds since its founding in 1999, training more than 1,700 people in that time.

The national CERT program, which began in Los Angeles, had its 30th anniversary last year. The program is now in all 50 states and in other countries.