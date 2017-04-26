OCC warns of ex-student seen on campus after his arrest in swastika and N-word carving incident

Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa is calling on students and staff members to be on the lookout for a former student who reportedly was seen on campus recently after being arrested last month on suspicion of carving a swastika and the N-word into the hoods of two OCC security vehicles.

College President Dennis Harkins sent an email to faculty and students about sightings of Robert McDougal on Friday and Monday.

The Costa Mesa Police Department was contacted after both sightings, Harkins wrote, and campus safety officers are patrolling areas near the chemistry building.

Signs about the matter were placed around the building Tuesday, said Doug Bennett, executive director of the Orange Coast College Foundation.

McDougal, of Costa Mesa, was arrested March 13 on suspicion of felony vandalism and a hate crime in connection with the carving incident. He was booked into Orange County Jail and later posted bail.

The college obtained a temporary restraining order banning McDougal from the campus, Bennett said, and has been working with Costa Mesa police in hopes of having McDougal’s bail revoked.

The college urged anyone who sees McDougal on campus to call 911 or (714) 432-5017.

