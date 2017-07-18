Chick-fil-A appeal pulled from Costa Mesa council agenda

A proposal to build a new Chick-fil-A restaurant on the former site of a Grant Boys outdoor-gear store was pulled from Tuesday’s Costa Mesa City Council agenda hours before the 6 p.m. start of the meeting.

City Clerk Brenda Green said the project’s applicant — listed in city documents as Ed Hale, who is representing the Elaine and Steven Grant Living Trust, which owns the property — requested that it be withdrawn.

It wasn’t immediately clear why that request was made or when the item might return.

Council members had been scheduled to decide whether to uphold an April 10 Planning Commission decision to deny the proposal to build the 1,999-square-foot fast-food restaurant at 1750 Newport Blvd.

The property has been vacant since Grant Boys closed in 2015.

