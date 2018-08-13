Police and fire chiefs are masters of destruction in O.C. Fair demolition derby

Orange County police and fire chiefs got down and dirty Saturday, smashing and mashing the night away in the Orange County Fair’s Motorhome Madness Demolition Derby.
When the dust and chaos settled in the Action Sports Arena at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin was holding the first-place trophy.
His customized recreational vehicle was the last one running among a field that also included Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis, Costa Mesa Fire Chief Stefano (the defending champ), Newport Beach Fire Chief Chip Duncan, Costa Mesa Police Chief Rob Sharpnack and Brea/Fullerton Fire Chief Wolf Knabe.
The Motorhome Madness RVs are mostly gutted in advance, and drivers are surrounded by a cage to protect them from the collisions.
Saturday’s competition was part of the fair’s week-long string of demolition derby events to benefit Susan G. Komen Orange County’s efforts against breast cancer, as well as to aid Project 999 — a nonprofit that supports families of law enforcement officers killed or injured in the line of duty — and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which aims to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries and raises funds for the families of fallen firefighters.