Man with gun robs Chipotle restaurant in Huntington Beach

A man with a handgun made off with about $600 in cash from a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Huntington Beach on Monday night, authorities said.

Huntington Beach police responded to the restaurant at 16241 Beach Blvd. at about 9:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a robbery, police said.

The man fled on Beach Boulevard. His description was not immediately available.

The incident followed a string of other restaurant robberies in Orange County recently.

At about 8 p.m. Thursday, a man threatened employees with a gun at a Subway in Fountain Valley and made off with cash.

Later that night, a man with a handgun robbed a Del Taco in Orange and a Subway in Garden Grove, KNBC-TV/4 reported.

Huntington Beach police declined to comment Tuesday about any possible connection among the robberies.

