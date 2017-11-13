Anonymous tip leads Costa Mesa police to make arrests on narcotics, weapons and theft charges

An anonymous tip led Costa Mesa police officers to Anaheim Friday night, where they made three arrests and discovered weapons, narcotics and a stolen scooter, according to a department news release.

Upon arriving at a residence in the 2200 block of West Broadway in Anaheim for a probation compliance check, police detectives alleged they observed Jerit Ray Wohlford, 26, conducting drug deals in the parking lot.

They detained him and searched his residence. There, they discovered more than $3,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, 101 grams of heroin and 12 grams of methamphetamine, as well as unspecified amounts of cocaine, ecstasy and muscle relaxers, according to the news release.

Detectives also found four high-capacity firearm magazines, a ballistic vest and a Honda Ruckus scooter that had been reported stolen in Costa Mesa on Oct. 10.

The two other occupants of the residence — Mychelle Renee Ross, 25, and Brighton Ellithorpe, 33 — were subsequently arrested.

Detectives later served a search warrant at an Anaheim storage unit belonging to Wohlford, according to the news release. In that unit, police said they found a bolt-action rifle, an AR-15 rifle, two shotguns, six handguns, a second ballistic vest and boxes of ammunition.

Two of the handguns — a .40-caliber Glock and a .44 Magnum — previously had been reported stolen from Santa Ana and Huntington Beach, respectively.

Wohlford was arrested on charges of possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, unlawful possession of ecstasy with intent to sell, receiving stolen property — firearms, grand theft auto, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of an assault weapon, drug addict in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Ross faces charges of possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, unlawful possession of ecstasy with intent to sell and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The two remain in custody as of Monday morning, according to county records.

Ellithorpe was arrested on two outstanding warrants. He posted $10,000 bail on Saturday and is currently out of custody, according to Costa Mesa police.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter @LukeMMoney