Power outages expected in Costa Mesa this week during grid maintenance work

Costa Mesa residents can expect electrical blackouts this week as Southern California Edison does maintenance on its system, city officials said.
The first outages are expected Monday between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. They will affect a few residential ratepayers near Londonderry Street and Fairview Road.
More outages are expected between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday, affecting about 10 ratepayers near Santa Ana Avenue and East 18th Street.
Outages between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday are expected to affect nearly 450 residential ratepayers in the Wakeham Park area south of Sunflower Avenue and east of Smalley Road.
Power may go off throughout those periods or be turned off more than once, city officials said.
For more information, call (800) 611-1911.
Twitter: @BradleyZint
UPDATES:
Noon: This article was updated with more specific information about the locations of outages.
This article was originally published at 7:30 a.m.