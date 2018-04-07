Costa Mesa’s C3 Basketball Tournament brings together cops, churches and community members

Costa Mesa church leaders, community members and police officers hit the hardwood Saturday for the annual C3 Basketball Tournament and Community Fair at the city's Downtown Recreation Center.
Local nonprofit Mika Community Development Corp. stages C3 (cops, churches and community) to promote communication between the public and the Police Department. The event is in its 14th year.
Throughout the day Saturday, teams competed in a three-on-three basketball tournament and participated in other games and activities.