Carjacking attempt reported in Costa Mesa

Officers investigated an attempted carjacking Monday at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Fairview Road in Costa Mesa.

According to Police Sgt. Matt Selinske, the victim was sitting in her parked vehicle around 8:05 p.m. when a man approached her, pointed a handgun at her head and demanded a ride.

But “something spooked the suspect,” Selinske said, “and he walked away.”

The woman was left uninjured but scared, he added.

Officers on the scene searched the area but were unable to locate the man, who they described as Hispanic and about 20 years old. They said he was carrying a black backpack and wearing a black baseball cap, a gray shirt and black shorts.