What's up with Costa Mesa? A new app, that's what

Anyone who wants to know what's up in Costa Mesa can find out starting next month by getting a free app being released by the Chamber of Commerce.

What's Up Costa Mesa is scheduled to be available April 20 for cellphones and tablets on the iPhone and Android platforms. It will feature events, deals, news and other messages.

Chamber members who want a presence on the chamber's website and the new app can get help in doing so with one-on-one sessions before April 18. They can be arranged by calling (714) 885-9095.

