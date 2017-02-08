Costa Mesa council names appointees to 3 commissions it vacated

A slew of newcomers — along with some familiar faces — will fill vacancies on three Costa Mesa commissions after being appointed by the City Council on Tuesday.

The appointments followed weeks of searching for, vetting and interviewing local residents interested in serving on the planning, senior and parks and recreation commissions.

The panels haven't met since the council voted 3-2 on Jan. 3 to vacate all existing appointments and launch a new search for members.

For the Planning Commission, the council chose Jeffrey Harlan and Byron de Arakal to serve four-year terms. Isabell Mayer Kerins, Carla Navarro Woods and Stephan Andranian were selected for two-year stints.

Andranian was the only planning commissioner to reclaim his seat after his term was vacated last month.

De Arakal moves over from the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Kim Pederson and Liz McNabb will serve four-year terms on the parks commission, while Leah Ersoylu, Arlis Reynolds and Kristina Bogner will serve two years.

Pederson is returning to the commission after his previous term was terminated.

The council tapped Gary Parkin, Charlene Ashendorf and Alexa Merchant for four-year terms on the Senior Commission. Rounding out that body are Darrell Neft, Barbara Steck, Lee Ramos and Olga Reynolds, all of whom will serve two years.

Parkin and Ramos previously served on the commission.

During about a two-week period in January, the city received almost 80 applications for the commissions. Council members reviewed the applicants and chose about 30 to interview during a pair of special meetings last month.

"We have a very thoughtful group, a very well-qualified group of applicants," Mayor Katrina Foley said Tuesday. "It's a tough decision, I think, for all of us, and it's nice to see so many people wanting to get involved in our community."

Supporters of the council's decision to clear and restock the commissions saw it as a way to open new opportunities for civic involvement and help ensure balance on the panels.

"I think this was a very righteous process and it will yield a very balanced and effective commission base," Councilman John Stephens said.

Critics, though, characterized it as a political power grab.

"It's no secret I felt that it was a mistake to fire everybody," Councilman Allan Mansoor said Tuesday. "I just think it's a bad precedent that's been set."

Councilman Jim Righeimer also criticized the decision. "I'm going to say flat-out — this whole process is wrong," he said.

On Tuesday, council members ranked their preferred applicants by assigning them a point value from one to five for the planning and parks commissions and one to seven for the Senior Commission.

City Clerk Brenda Green tallied the point totals and then multiplied them by the number of council members selecting a particular candidate to determine a final score.

Applicants with the highest scores were appointed. Those with the largest point totals among the appointees were seated to four-year terms.

Olga Reynolds and another Senior Commission candidate, Joeliza Jones, tied in points for the final available spot on the panel. Council members then unanimously approved a motion by Righeimer to appoint Reynolds.

The senior and parks commissions discuss issues on those topics and advise the council.

The Planning Commission reviews issues related to local land use and development and has authority to take final action on certain applications.

Planning commissioners receive a stipend of $400 a month for twice-monthly meetings. Senior and parks commissioners get a $100-per-month stipend.

Members of the Planning Commission will gather Wednesday evening for a training session in City Hall ahead of their next regularly scheduled meeting Monday.

The Parks and Recreation Commission's next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 23. The Senior Commission will convene March 14.

