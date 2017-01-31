Appointments delayed again for 3 vacant Costa Mesa commissions

The Costa Mesa City Council has again delayed filling three empty city commissions.

Council members had been scheduled to appoint new planning, senior and parks and recreation commissioners during a special meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

A notice sent out a few hours before the start of the meeting, however, said those decisions will instead take place during the council's next regularly scheduled meeting Feb. 7.

On Tuesday, the council will, as scheduled, interview the 15 hopefuls vying to serve on the five-member Planning Commission.

Five spots are open on the Parks and Recreation Commission and seven are up for grabs on the Senior Commission.

All three commissions currently are devoid of members after the council voted Jan. 3 to vacate all existing the appointments and launch a new search for members.

Tuesday's announcement marked the second delay in the process of filling those vacancies. Last week, the council put off interviewing applicants for the Planning Commission, citing scheduling and time constraints.

Interviews for senior and parks commission candidates took place as scheduled Jan. 24.

Planning commissioners review issues related to local land use and development and have authority to take final action on certain applications, though in many cases those decisions can be appealed to the council.

Planning commissioners receive a stipend of $400 a month for twice-monthly meetings, while senior and parks commissioners get a $100-per-month stipend and typically meet once a month.

