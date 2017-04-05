Costa Mesa appoints new committee and commission members

In a series of rapid-fire votes taken with virtually no discussion, Costa Mesa City Council members filled spots on several committees and rounded out membership on a city commission during their meeting Tuesday.

Along with naming one new member of the Senior Commission, the council picked new members for the bikeway and walkability, cultural arts, historical preservation, finance and pension advisory and housing and public service grants committees.

Tuesday’s appointments — almost all of which were approved unanimously — followed a series of votes in early February when council members agreed to create several new advisory committees, combine or eliminate a handful of others and set March 31 as the term expiration date for some of them.

The spot on the Senior Commission opened after Commissioner Olga Zapata-Reynolds resigned in February following a voting error by Mayor Pro Tem Sandy Genis during the appointment process.

Genis mistakenly placed her choices for the senior, planning and parks and recreation commissions in reverse order. Had she marked her ballot correctly, Joeliza Jones would have secured a spot on the Senior Commission instead.

When the seat came open again, Jones did not reapply.

Among the two people who applied this time — Patricia Faust and Stephanie Love — council members voted unanimously to appoint Love. Her term expires in April 2019.

Senior commissioners, who advise the council on issues related to the Costa Mesa Senior Center, receive a $100-per-meeting stipend.

The council also approved the following appointments:

Bikeway and Walkability Committee: Alan Engard, Jim Erickson, Michelle Fay, Robert Graham, Michael Habitz, Richard Huffman, James Kane, Dan Leibson, Andrew Levins, Florence Martin, Cynthia McDonald, John Merrill, Scott Porterfield, Ralph Taboada and Kari Nieblas Vozenilek

Historical Preservation Committee: Christopher Ganiere, David Gardner, Mary Ellen Goddard, Dave Goodman, Karen McKenna-Juergens, Kristyn Kohut, John McQueen, Gary Parkin and Kari Nieblas Vozenilek

Housing and Public Service Grants Committee: Todd Eckert, Dave Goodman, Yvonne Rowden, Tim Takeshita, Rebecca Trahan, Kari Nieblas Vozenilek and Eric Vu

Cultural Arts Committee: Kathleen Eric, Rocky Evans, Frank Gutierrez, Monica Morita-Hayden, Andrea Marr, Irma Ramirez and Tracy Taber

Kathleen Eric, Rocky Evans, Frank Gutierrez, Monica Morita-Hayden, Andrea Marr, Irma Ramirez and Tracy Taber Finance and Pension Advisory Committee: James Fisler, Lee “John” Hinson, Robert Juneman, Wendy Leece, Al Melone, Nick Peterson, Tom Pollitt, Richard Riva, Ralph Taboada, Rebecca Trahan and Anna Vrska

As part of Tuesday’s vote, council members said they want to expand the seven-member Cultural Arts Committee to 11 members. The additional positions will be advertised so residents can apply.

The city also will launch another recruitment effort for the historical preservation and housing and public service grants committees, which didn’t receive enough applications to fill their ranks.

The Housing and Public Service Grants Committee needs three more members. The panel reviews issues related to community development and activities funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Community Development Block Grant program.

The Historical Preservation Committee needs two more members. Its mission is to maintain and promote the city’s historical resources.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter @LukeMMoney