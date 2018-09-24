Costa Mesa Community Run steps up for local schools

The Costa Mesa Community Run sent walkers and runners on 5K and 10K courses through Fairview Park and Estancia High School’s Jim Scott Stadium on Sunday.
The 11th annual event to raise money for local schools included a community expo and a Family Fun Run.
The Community Run had been held in April, but it was rescheduled this year after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service raised concerns that it could negatively affect bird-nesting season in Fairview Park — particularly for the endangered least Bell’s vireo and the threatened California coastal gnatcatcher.