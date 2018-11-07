Foley well ahead in early results for Costa Mesa mayor; Marr, Chavez and Reynolds claim leads in council races

The first batch of election returns looked good for Katrina Foley on Tuesday as she opened a sizable lead over Sandy Genis in the race to become Costa Mesa’s first directly elected mayor.
As of 9:30 p.m., Foley had received 60.2% of the vote, compared with 39.8% for Genis.
Meanwhile, Andrea Marr, Manuel Chavez and Arlis Reynolds — all part of a candidate slate along with Foley — staked early leads for the three other City Council seats up for grabs this year.
Whoever secures those spots will get four-year terms, while the winner in the mayor’s race will serve for two years.
“I think the early returns look really favorable for our entire team, and it shows that our community is really wanting to see a change in leadership and something more positive, collaborative and community-oriented,” Foley said in an interview at about 8:40 p.m.
Genis could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday night.
Mayoral race
The effects of the high-powered political bout between Foley, a city councilwoman, and Genis, the current mayor, have reverberated through the community for months, unearthing tensions between the one-time political allies and splintering previously aligned residents and community activists into rival camps.
That public schism started almost exactly a year ago, when Genis joined two of her council colleagues to remove Foley as mayor and appoint herself to the position.
Starting this year, the power to choose Costa Mesa’s mayor shifted from the council to the public. That change was part of a wider overhaul of the city’s election system, which also included a switch to district-based voting.
Historically, residents citywide could vote for any council candidate running in a given year. Now, voters in designated areas choose one candidate from their area to represent them.
The alterations mean the council will expand from five members to seven.
Council district contests
Despite the geographical distinctions, candidates in each council district have tussled over some common issues throughout the campaign — with many saying they would focus on improving public safety, addressing local homelessness issues, securing the city’s financial position and working to curtail the neighborhood effects of sober-living homes and other residential addiction-recovery facilities.
In the race to represent District 3, which includes College Park, Mesa del Mar and a portion of the upper Eastside, Marr was leading her sole opponent in the race, Brett Eckles, 57.5% to 42.5%, as of 9:30 p.m.
In District 4 — which covers a dense pocket of the Westside south of the Fairview Developmental Center, ranging from Harbor Boulevard west to Monrovia Avenue and south to West 17th Street — Chavez pulled in 46.9% of the early vote, compared with 31.9% for Michelle Figueredo-Wilson and 21.3% for Steve Chan.
Reynolds received 51.4% of the early vote in District 5, which wraps around District 4, taking in downtown and the remainder of the Westside. Her two opponents, current Mayor Pro Tem Allan Mansoor and Rebecca Trahan, received 35.1% and 13.5% respectively.