Most Costa Mesa council candidates show hefty bankrolls heading into last days of campaign

With the Costa Mesa City Council race firmly in the home stretch, several candidates have been able to tap into sizable war chests they built during their campaigns, according to recent filings.
The disclosures, which cover Sept. 23 through Oct. 20, show that most candidates had five-figure sums in the bank — money that could prove useful as they make their final appeals to voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.
This year, residents citywide will cast ballots for mayor, while those living in council districts 3, 4 and 5 will elect council members.
Here is the campaign finance activity for the most recent filing period and the calendar year. All numbers are rounded to the nearest dollar:
Mayor
Katrina Foley
- Contributions received this period: $26,368
- Contributions received this calendar year: $138,780
- Expenditures made this period: $32,690
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $91,283
- Beginning cash balance: $52,187
- Ending cash balance: $42,246
Significant contributions for Foley included $4,000 from the Council of Iron Workers and $2,500 from the International Union of Operating Engineers.
Sandy Genis
- Contributions received this period: $22,662
- Contributions received this calendar year: $27,959
- Expenditures made this period: None listed
- Expenditures made this calendar year: None listed
- Beginning cash balance: $3,504
- Ending cash balance: $16,025
Most of Genis’ reported contributions this period — $20,000 — came from one source: John Saunders, who is listed as working for a property management and investment firm called Saunders Properties.
District 3
Includes College Park, Mesa del Mar and a portion of the upper Eastside
Brett Eckles
- Contributions received this period: $6,084
- Contributions received this calendar year: $18,822
- Expenditures made this period: $8,349
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $11,256
- Beginning cash balance: $13,571
- Ending cash balance: $11,306
Andrea Marr
- Contributions received this period: $7,420
- Contributions received this calendar year: $31,148
- Expenditures made this period: $10,537
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $26,808
- Beginning cash balance: $15,186
- Ending cash balance: $12,069
Eckles’ total was buoyed by a $4,500 contribution from Irvine-based Fieldstead & Co., while Marr’s largest donation during the last filing period was $1,000 from the Laborers International Union of North America Local 652.
District 4
Dense Westside pocket south of the Fairview Developmental Center, ranging from Harbor Boulevard west to Monrovia Avenue and south to West 17th Street
Steve Chan
- Contributions received this period: $0
- Contributions received this calendar year: $1,283
- Expenditures made this period: $206
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $957
- Beginning cash balance: $532
- Ending cash balance: $326
Manuel Chavez
- Contributions received this period: $4,595
- Contributions received this calendar year: $21,566
- Expenditures made this period: $9,713
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $18,578
- Beginning cash balance: $11,162
- Ending cash balance: $2,987
About half of Chavez’s fundraising amount consisted of “non-monetary” contributions from the Costa Mesa Firefighters Assn. Local 1465 PAC labeled for campaign literature, online advertising and consulting. He also received $500 from the Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties PAC and Tom Arnold.
Michelle Figueredo-Wilson
- Contributions received this period: $5,736
- Contributions received this calendar year: $22,786
- Expenditures made this period: $5,201
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $10,912
- Beginning cash balance: $11,339
- Ending cash balance: $11,874
Figueredo-Wilson received a $4,500 contribution from Fieldstead & Co. and reported four $249 donations attributed to a marijuana business called Se7enLeaf.
District 5
Wraps around District 4, taking in downtown and the remainder of the Westside
Allan Mansoor
- Contributions received this period: $12,321
- Contributions received this calendar year: $36,515
- Expenditures made this period: $7,839
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $16,046
- Beginning cash balance: $36,611
- Ending cash balance: $41,993
Along with a $4,500 contribution from Fieldstead & Co., Mansoor received $2,500 from the Lincoln Club of Orange County State PAC.
Arlis Reynolds
- Contributions received this period: $9,512
- Contributions received this calendar year: $48,831
- Expenditures made this period: $8,485
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $22,475
- Beginning cash balance: $29,247
- Ending cash balance: $26,556
Reynolds’ biggest donors were Lorellen Green, a physician with CareMore Health who gave $1,000, and the District Council of Iron Workers PAC, which gave $750.
Rebecca Trahan
- Contributions received this period: $1,700
- Contributions received this calendar year: $7,822
- Expenditures made this period: $2,589
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $7,927
- Beginning cash balance: $784
- Ending cash balance: $195
Aside from a $100 donation, all of Trahan’s contributions during the latest filing period were from herself.