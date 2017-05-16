Discussion of 17-member youth sports and recreation committee pulled from Costa Mesa council agenda

A proposal to finalize creating a 17-member committee to provide guidance on spending money from a new fee established to fund recreation, open space and parks was pulled from the Costa Mesa City Council agenda before its meeting Tuesday.

An amended agenda released Tuesday morning showed the item had been withdrawn. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

It’s not clear when the matter will return to the council for consideration.

The item dealt with establishing a Youth Sports, Open Space & Recreation Advisory Committee that would advise the council on spending money collected under Measure Z — a voter-approved initiative that establishes a fee of up to $1.50 per square foot for new development north of the 405 Freeway and west of Fairview Road.

Those dollars would go toward increasing local parks, open space and recreation facilities.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter @LukeMMoney