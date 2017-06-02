Costa Mesa hires new economic and development services director

Barry Curtis, a veteran professional planner and lifelong Orange County resident, will take over as Costa Mesa’s economic and development services director in July, city officials announced Friday.

Curtis has almost three decades of professional experience in the planning realm — most recently serving as manager of planning services for the city of Irvine’s Community Development Department, according to a Costa Mesa news release.

“I look forward to working with the city’s highly-regarded professional staff, decision-makers and residents to implement the goals of a vibrant, world-class city,” Curtis said in a statement.

Curtis will start his new job on July 5, according to the city.

In a statement, City Manager Tom Hatch said Curtis’ “broad-ranging experience in planning and development services will be a great asset to our City Council, city staff and the business and residential community.”

Costa Mesa’s Development Services Department is responsible for building safety, code enforcement, community development, housing and planning.

Curtis will replace Jay Trevino, who has served in the post since October. Trevino filled the role on an interim basis following the retirement of Gary Armstrong.

