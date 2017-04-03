Costa Mesa fire crews rescue dog from storm drain

A 13-year-old Welsh terrier named Lilly was reunited with her family after falling into a storm drain in Costa Mesa on Sunday afternoon.

Costa Mesa firefighters responded to 331 Riviera Drive around 4 p.m. after someone called to report that the dog had fallen into the drain.

Join the conversation on Facebook »

Witnesses told rescuers that one of Lilly’s toys had fallen into the drain and when someone removed the manhole cover to retrieve it, Lilly got too close to the edge and fell in, said fire Capt. Chris Coates.

“The storm drain to get down in there was pretty deep,” Coates said.

Coates said rescuers could hear the 17-pound dog moving around and barking. Crews sent rescuers down to retrieve her.

Lilly was not injured and was reunited with her owners.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN