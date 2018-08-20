19-year-old arrested in stabbing near Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park

A 19-year-old Costa Mesa man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed multiple times near the city’s Fairview Park, according to police officials.
Gavin Delgardo Jr. was arrested Friday evening and was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $500,000, according to jail records.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Placentia Avenue near the main entrance to Fairview Park after a motorist called to report a man lying on the southbound roadway, authorities said.
Officers found a man identified only as a 41-year-old Costa Mesa resident bleeding heavily from slash and stab wounds to his torso. The man apparently was out for a walk when he was attacked, police said.
He was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, where his condition is stable, according to authorities.
Detectives later determined the stabbing had occurred near the Goat Hill Junction railroad on the east side of the park. Their investigation led them to identify Delgardo as a suspect, police said.
Detectives arrested Delgardo in Costa Mesa at about 6:35 p.m. Friday. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, according to online records.