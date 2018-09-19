Costa Mesa's Fish Fry and Community Run return to Fairview Park this weekend

Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park will host feasting crowds and fast runners this week as two popular community events return, though later in the year than usual.
The 71st annual Costa Mesa-Newport Harbor Lions Club Fish Fry kicks off its three-day run Friday. The 11th annual Costa Mesa Community Run goes Sunday.
Historically, the Community Run has been held in April and the Fish Fry the weekend after Memorial Day.
However, both were rescheduled this year after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service raised concerns that such large events could negatively affect bird-nesting season in Fairview Park — particularly for the endangered least Bell’s vireo and the threatened California coastal gnatcatcher.
Though the timing is different this year, Lions Club member Mike Scheafer said the Fish Fry will have all its familiar trappings, including carnival attractions, live entertainment, a car show and, of course, “the best fish dinner anywhere.”
“I think most people are just anxious to have it start,” he said.
The event has been held at Fairview Park since relocating from Lions Park in 2012.
Though staging the Fish Fry later in the year doesn’t present significant new hurdles — “everything was pretty much a no-brainer,” Scheafer said — there is a bit of a logistical challenge this time because opening night coincides with a football game at Estancia High School next to the park.
Because of that, parking in the area might be harder to find than usual, Scheafer said. The Lions Club will provide a shuttle from the parking lot on the east side of the park to the Fish Fry, he said.
Scheafer said the Fish Fry is Costa Mesa’s “single-biggest community event,” aside from the Orange County Fair, and typically attracts 10,000 to 15,000 visitors.
“It’s become, obviously, a community tradition, and I think people like that about the Fish Fry,” he said. “One of the things I always say is it’s the one time of the year where you see old friends.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit nonprofits and other community groups.
On Sunday, the Community Run will take walkers and runners on scenic 5K and 10K courses through Fairview Park, with races finishing inside Jim Scott Stadium at Estancia High.
Participants will receive goody bags, participation medals and T-shirts. Prizes will be awarded to the fastest finishers.
The event, which raises money for local schools, also will include a community expo and a Family Fun Run in which participants can dress as their favorite superheroes.
Karen Barloon, president of the Community Run, said having the event later in the year means some of the usual participants will be attending other events instead, such as high school cross country meets or the Susan G. Komen Orange County Race for the Cure in Newport Beach.
“You keep adding up all those little groups of 20 and all of a sudden there are 100 people that are doing something else,” she said. “So it’s those types of growing pains that we’ll grow through.”
Still, she added, “there’s a lot happening in the Fairview Park area this weekend, so kudos to the city for having so many things where people can come out and attend.”
IF YOU GO
FISH FRY
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Fairview Park, 2501 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa
Cost: Admission is free, fish dinners cost $10
Information: cmnhlions.com
COSTA MESA COMMUNITY RUN
When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday
Where: Fairview Park and Estancia High School, 2323 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa
Cost: $15 for the fun run, $35 for the 5K, $40 for the 10K. Registration ends at 10 a.m. Saturday. Online discounts are available with promo code “DailyPilot.”
Information: costamesacommunityrun.com