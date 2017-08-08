New Segerstrom Center fountain will serve as entry centerpiece

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts is building a new water fountain that will be a centerpiece of the Costa Mesa venue’s main entrance.

The lighted fountain, measuring 60 feet in diameter, will be between Segerstrom Hall and the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, in what’s currently a grassy space surrounded by a vehicle turnaround at the end of Town Center Drive.

It will create arches of water reaching as high as 24 feet.

Segerstrom leaders said the design by Los Angeles-based Michael Maltzan Architecture and Fluidity Design Consultants will emulate the arch fronting Segerstrom Hall, the glass curves of the concert hall and elements of the under-construction Julianne and George Argyros Plaza and the Center for Dance and Innovation.

A gift from Newport Beach philanthropists Julianne and George Argyros is helping to pay for the fountain.

The fountain and Argyros Plaza will officially open Oct. 28.

bradley.zint@latimes.com

Twitter: @BradleyZint