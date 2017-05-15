Costa Mesa man suspected in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car

A 34-year-old Costa Mesa man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of crashing a stolen car into at least two parked vehicles.

Costa Mesa police officers responded to the 2000 block of Tustin Avenue at about 6:15 a.m. after witnesses reported that the driver had run away after the crash, police said.

A suspect, Joshua Thomas Long, was found nearby.

Officers determined that the vehicle being driven — a 2013 Hyundai sedan — had been reported stolen from the 200 block of Cabrillo Street.

Long was arrested and booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary, auto theft and leaving the scene of a crash, police said. His bail was set at $20,000.

No injuries were reported in the crash, Police Department spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said Monday.

